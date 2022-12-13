SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four Lincoln Patriots scored in double figures on Tuesday evening as they outlasted Harrisburg, 68-63.

The Pats were led by JT Rock who scored a game high 20 points, while collecting 10 rebounds. Elliot Whitney added 18 points, while Tate Schafer added 14 and Jack Hilgenberg 12.

Those four combined for 64 of the team’s 68 total points.

Harrisburg fell to 0-2 with the loss. The Tigers were led by Ethan Determan who posted a double-double of 19 points and ten rebounds. Maxwell Knutson added 17 points.

Lincoln, who is now 2-0, will look to improve to 3-0 when they play Yankton on Friday.