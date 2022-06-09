RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — A four run third inning helped propel Renner Post 307 to a 6-2 win over Harrisburg Post 45 in Thursday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

RECAP

Harrisburg scored first in the top of the first inning when Noah Boschee singled to centerfield. That brought Taylor Klein in to score. Post 45 would add another thanks to a passed ball that allowed Tyman Long to score.

Noah Boschee delivers an RBI single to score Taylor Klein.



End of 1: @HBA57032 2, @Post307Baseball 0 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/4ofPnsmUb7 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

Renner would get on the board in the second inning, with a crazy sequence of events.

A runner would try to steal second and the throw sent Quinn Dunham towards home. He would be safe thanks to a dropped ball by the catcher.

Renner scores on a dropped tag and they're on the board.



End of 2: @HBA57032 2, @Post307Baseball 1 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/HPK4bjgZzB — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

The third inning saw the Royals ambush Harrisburg with four runs. They would get three singles, two hit batters and a walk to plate the four runs.

The lone run batted in went to Kyle Konechne who flipped a single to left field. That made the score 5-2 after three.

Four runs come across in the third for @Post307Baseball including a run on this RBI single by Kyle Konechne.



End of 3: Renner 5, Harrisburg 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/QrxhQTPckW — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

The game went into a defense battle after that. Just one run was scored over the final four innings.

No runs score in the fourth, thanks to some sharp defense by Kyle Knoechne! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/vfTWTOwsuB — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

There were several nice defensive plays including a diving catch by Konechne and an outfield assist by Taylor Klein.

Another scoreless fifth, though Renner was close! However, Taylor Klein throws out the runner at home



End of 5: Renner 5, Harrisburg 2 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/chmbweHGCv — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 9, 2022

Post 45 would build some threats, but they were unable to score the remainder of the game.

Renner picked up the 6-2 win over Harrisburg.

Trey Heckenlaible was the winning pitcher as he pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits. He also struck out five.