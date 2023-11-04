ROCHESTER, Minn.(AUGIE) — In the first action of the 2023-24 season, the Augustana wrestling team saw four earn podium finishes at the Yellow Jacket Open on Saturday. The Vikings had a total of eight wrestlers place top-five on the day.
Christian Olsen earned a second place finish at 125 pounds, and an opponent from Sioux Falls in the semifinals. Payton Handevidt went 2-1 at 157 pounds to earn a second place finish. Handevidt earned his wins over opponents from Wisconsin-La Crosse and St. Cloud State.
At 184 pounds, Danny Reynolds placed third with a quarterfinal win and injury default victory in the 3rd place match. Zach Peterson rounded out the podium finishers after earning a semifinal victory over Isaac Grams of St. Cloud State en route to a second place finish.
Cade Mueller placed fourth at 184 on the day, defeating Shaeden Scheidt of St. Cloud State on his way to a fourth-place finish. Also placing fourth was Sam McEnelly. The 197 pounder, wrestling in the freshman/sophomore division, won by fall and by 10-4 decision in his first two matches.
At 285 pounds, the Vikings had a pair place top-five. Max Balow placed fourth, earning a win over Edward Hajas, but Hajas battled back from the defeat to earn a victory in the fifth place match.
Full Results
OPEN 125
Christian Olsen, 2nd
Quarterfinal – Christian Olsen (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Christian Olsen (Augustana) won by decision over Paul Garcia (University of Sioux Falls) (Dec 5-0)
1st Place Match – Conor Knopick (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Christian Olsen (Augustana) (Dec 5-0)
OPEN 157
Payton Handevidt, 2nd
Champ. Round 1 – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) won by fall over Cameron Jacobs (Wisconsin-La Crosse) (Fall 1:42)
Semifinal – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) won by decision over Blake Legred (Saint Cloud State) (Dec 4-1)
1st Place Match – Nick Novak (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Payton Handevidt (Augustana) (Dec 8-2)
OPEN 174
Coy Gunderson
Champ. Round 1 – Coy Gunderson (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Bryce Dagel (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Round 2 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 12-11)
OPEN 174
Jonah Gruenes
Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Leo Draveling (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 6-0)
Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)
OPEN 174
Josh Wagener, 6th
Champ. Round 1 – Eddie Simes (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by major decision over Josh Wagener (Augustana) (Maj 15-3)
Cons. Round 1 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 12-11)
Cons. Semi – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match – Sam Schwabe (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by fall over Josh Wagener (Augustana) (Fall 2:32)
OPEN 184
Cade Mueller, 4th
Champ. Round 1 – Cade Mueller (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Cade Mueller (Augustana) won by decision over Shaeden Scheidt (Saint Cloud State) (Dec 5-1)
Semifinal – Tyson Meyer (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by injury default over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Inj. 0:00)
OPEN 184
Danny Reynolds, 3rd
Champ. Round 1 – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by decision over Connor Collins (UW-Eau Claire) (Dec 8-1)
Semifinal – Bryce Fitzpatrick (Saint Cloud State) won by tech fall over Danny Reynolds (Augustana) (TF 17-2)
3rd Place Match – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by injury default over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Inj. 0:00)
OPEN 197
Zach Peterson, 2nd
Quarterfinal – Zach Peterson (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Zach Peterson (Augustana) won by tech fall over Isaac Grams (Saint Cloud State) (TF 17-0)
1st Place Match – Dominic Murphy (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Zach Peterson (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)
FRESH/SOPH 197
Sam McEnelly, 4th
Champ. Round 1 – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) won by fall over Ben Draveling (Wisconsin-La Crosse) (Fall 4:33)
Quarterfinal – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) won by decision over Cole Matulenko (UW-Eau Claire) (Dec 10-4)
Semifinal – Nathan Fury (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Sam McEnelly (Augustana) (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match – Brendan Lockart (Saint Cloud State) won by fall over Sam McEnelly (Augustana) (Fall 2:58)
OPEN 285
Max Balow, 4th
Quarterfinal – Elijah Novak (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Max Balow (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 1 – Max Balow (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi – Max Balow (Augustana) won by fall over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Fall 1:08)
3rd Place Match – Elijah Novak (Saint Cloud State) won in tie breaker – 1 over Max Balow (Augustana) (TB-1 2-1)
OPEN 285
Edward Hajas, 5th
Quarterfinal – Edward Hajas (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal – Tanner Gaffey (Minnesota State) won by decision over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi – Max Balow (Augustana) won by fall over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Fall 1:08)
5th Place Match – Edward Hajas (Augustana) won by tech fall over Farouk Shaaban (Harper CC) (TF 16-1)