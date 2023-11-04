ROCHESTER, Minn.(AUGIE) — In the first action of the 2023-24 season, the Augustana wrestling team saw four earn podium finishes at the Yellow Jacket Open on Saturday. The Vikings had a total of eight wrestlers place top-five on the day.

Christian Olsen earned a second place finish at 125 pounds, and an opponent from Sioux Falls in the semifinals. Payton Handevidt went 2-1 at 157 pounds to earn a second place finish. Handevidt earned his wins over opponents from Wisconsin-La Crosse and St. Cloud State.

At 184 pounds, Danny Reynolds placed third with a quarterfinal win and injury default victory in the 3rd place match. Zach Peterson rounded out the podium finishers after earning a semifinal victory over Isaac Grams of St. Cloud State en route to a second place finish.

Cade Mueller placed fourth at 184 on the day, defeating Shaeden Scheidt of St. Cloud State on his way to a fourth-place finish. Also placing fourth was Sam McEnelly. The 197 pounder, wrestling in the freshman/sophomore division, won by fall and by 10-4 decision in his first two matches.

At 285 pounds, the Vikings had a pair place top-five. Max Balow placed fourth, earning a win over Edward Hajas, but Hajas battled back from the defeat to earn a victory in the fifth place match.

Full Results

OPEN 125

Christian Olsen, 2nd

Quarterfinal – Christian Olsen (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Christian Olsen (Augustana) won by decision over Paul Garcia (University of Sioux Falls) (Dec 5-0)

1st Place Match – Conor Knopick (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Christian Olsen (Augustana) (Dec 5-0)

OPEN 157

Payton Handevidt, 2nd

Champ. Round 1 – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) won by fall over Cameron Jacobs (Wisconsin-La Crosse) (Fall 1:42)

Semifinal – Payton Handevidt (Augustana) won by decision over Blake Legred (Saint Cloud State) (Dec 4-1)

1st Place Match – Nick Novak (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Payton Handevidt (Augustana) (Dec 8-2)

OPEN 174

Coy Gunderson

Champ. Round 1 – Coy Gunderson (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Bryce Dagel (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 12-11)

OPEN 174

Jonah Gruenes

Champ. Round 1 – Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Leo Draveling (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)

OPEN 174

Josh Wagener, 6th

Champ. Round 1 – Eddie Simes (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by major decision over Josh Wagener (Augustana) (Maj 15-3)

Cons. Round 1 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Coy Gunderson (Augustana) (Dec 12-11)

Cons. Semi – Josh Wagener (Augustana) won by decision over Jonah Gruenes (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match – Sam Schwabe (Wisconsin-La Crosse) won by fall over Josh Wagener (Augustana) (Fall 2:32)

OPEN 184

Cade Mueller, 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Mueller (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Cade Mueller (Augustana) won by decision over Shaeden Scheidt (Saint Cloud State) (Dec 5-1)

Semifinal – Tyson Meyer (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by injury default over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Inj. 0:00)

OPEN 184

Danny Reynolds, 3rd

Champ. Round 1 – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by decision over Connor Collins (UW-Eau Claire) (Dec 8-1)

Semifinal – Bryce Fitzpatrick (Saint Cloud State) won by tech fall over Danny Reynolds (Augustana) (TF 17-2)

3rd Place Match – Danny Reynolds (Augustana) won by injury default over Cade Mueller (Augustana) (Inj. 0:00)

OPEN 197

Zach Peterson, 2nd

Quarterfinal – Zach Peterson (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Zach Peterson (Augustana) won by tech fall over Isaac Grams (Saint Cloud State) (TF 17-0)

1st Place Match – Dominic Murphy (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Zach Peterson (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)

FRESH/SOPH 197

Sam McEnelly, 4th

Champ. Round 1 – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Champ. Round 2 – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) won by fall over Ben Draveling (Wisconsin-La Crosse) (Fall 4:33)

Quarterfinal – Sam McEnelly (Augustana) won by decision over Cole Matulenko (UW-Eau Claire) (Dec 10-4)

Semifinal – Nathan Fury (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Sam McEnelly (Augustana) (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match – Brendan Lockart (Saint Cloud State) won by fall over Sam McEnelly (Augustana) (Fall 2:58)

OPEN 285

Max Balow, 4th

Quarterfinal – Elijah Novak (Saint Cloud State) won by decision over Max Balow (Augustana) (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Max Balow (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Max Balow (Augustana) won by fall over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Fall 1:08)

3rd Place Match – Elijah Novak (Saint Cloud State) won in tie breaker – 1 over Max Balow (Augustana) (TB-1 2-1)

OPEN 285

Edward Hajas, 5th

Quarterfinal – Edward Hajas (Augustana) received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Tanner Gaffey (Minnesota State) won by decision over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semi – Max Balow (Augustana) won by fall over Edward Hajas (Augustana) (Fall 1:08)

5th Place Match – Edward Hajas (Augustana) won by tech fall over Farouk Shaaban (Harper CC) (TF 16-1)