BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — College football will renew one of the oldest state rivalries this week as top-ranked SDSU travels to play #4 USD.

The Jacks have won seven straight games, while the Yotes have won six straight. With what’s on the line, Saturday’s matchup is one of the bigger in rivalry history.

SDSU has been strong at starting fast, but that isn’t the only focus this weekend.

“Consistent play through four quarters is the most important thing, but do fast starts help? Yeah, yeah they do. They always help. At the end of the day, it’s a sixty minute game and that’s all that matters is the outcome,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU and USD will meet on Saturday, kick-off is set for 1 p.m. You can follow the action in our live blog on KELOLAND.com.