BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The only certain thing at this year’s South Dakota Class ‘A’ Girls State Basketball Tournament is there will be a new state champion, as Aberdeen Roncalli, who won last year’s title, moved to Class ‘B’ this year.

The Class ‘A’ field was loaded as each of the top 8 seeds from the SoDak 16 advanced to the State Tournament.

Things got off to a thrilling start in the 1 vs. 8 matchup. Top-seed Wagner took on 8-seed Red Cloud and it was the Crusaders taking a 3 point lead into half. They’d get that advantage up to as many as 14 in the 3rd, and led by a dozen heading to the 4th.

But then the Wagner offense came alive, especially from beyond the arc. The Red Raiders outscored the Crusaders 22-4 in the final frame, to come back for the 68-62 victory.

Following that game it was 4th-seeded Lakota Tech making its State Tournament debut against No.5 and perennial power St. Thomas More.

This game was tight throughout, as neither team could separate from each other until early in the 4th quarter when Lakota Tech used a 7-0 run to take a 6-point lead with 5:17 to play.

But St. Thomas More answered with a 6-0 run to knot the game up at 35 with 1:29 to go. Neither team would score until the Reese Ross’ bucket with less than 3 seconds to play gave the Cavaliers th3 37-35 lead. Lakota Tech would miss a three at the buzzer as the Cavaliers prevailed, 37-35.

In the third quarterfinal second-seeded West Central faced No. 7 Dakota Valley. The Trojans built a 5-point lead after 1. They’d build that advantage to 12 at halftime, and didn’t look back advancing to the semifinals, 65-52.

In the final Class ‘A’ quarterfinal it was the battle of the Chargers, as Hamlin crossed paths with Sioux Falls Christian. Hamlin jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one. They’d extend that lead to 15 at halftime, and never let Sioux Falls Christian get back into it, as they picked up the 47-34 victory.

Wagner will face St. Thomas More Friday night at 6:00 p.m. Following that, it’ll be West Central vs. Hamlin at 7:45 p.m.