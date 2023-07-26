SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday will be a busy day in local baseball action as six games are set to be played in state legion baseball and four of those contests will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

The first two games on Friday will come from the class ‘B’ legion baseball state tournament.

The first contest will pit Dell Rapids against Platte-Geddes at 10:00 a.m. The second game of the day will also stream on KELOLAND.com.

30 minutes after the first game, Castlewood/Clear Lake will play Clark/Willow Lake. Both of the matchups are first round contests, with the winners advancing in the winner’s bracket.

The final two games on Friday will come from the class ‘A’ legion baseball state tournament.

Currently, there are six teams remaining in the tourney, but two more will be eliminated Thursday, setting up our matchups for Friday.

Friday’s game will feature two semifinal matchups. If the unbeaten team wins, then the two winners will advance to the championship.

If the one loss team wins, then they’ll play one last elimination game on Saturday.

Either way, both of Friday’s matchups will livestream on KELOLAND.com.

FULL SCHEDULE

Game Time Class ‘B’ State: Dell Rapids vs. Platte-Geddes 10:00 a.m. Class ‘B’ State: Castlewood/Clear Lake vs. Clark/Willow Lake Approx. 12:30 p.m. Class ‘A’ State: Game 12 4:30 p.m. Class ‘A’ State: Game 13 7:00 p.m. All Games on Friday

COVERAGE

All four games are set to livestream on KELOLAND.com and you can watch them at the link below:

Play-by-play from the class ‘B’ tournament will be provided by Grant Sweeter. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will provide play-by-play from the class ‘A’ action.