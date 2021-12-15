Four Harrisburg Tigers sign with Division 1 Football programs

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It was the early signing period for Division 1 Football programs today. Four Harrisburg seniors made their commitments official by putting pen to paper, completing the perfect end to a perfect season.

Jacob Knuth, Cade Larson and twin brothers Josh and Jordan Larsen each signed their letters of intent today, and did so together.

“I grew up with these guys and I knew these two especially, the Larsen twins, I went to middle school with them and I knew it was a dream of theirs too to play Division 1 Football. To see it all come to fruition was, it was a special day,” Cade Larson said.

Quarterback Jacob Knuth, a longtime Minnesota commit, officially signed with the Gophers.

“Very relieving. It’s been a long time coming, committed back in February so it’s a great feeling to have that off my chest,” Jacob Knuth said.

Joining him at Minnesota will be linebacker Cade Larson, who signed as a preferred walk-on.

“The Coaching staff and the culture really made it a big deal to me. It’s a family culture and I see a lot of similarities between what I’ve been so fortunate to go through here at Harrisburg,” Larson said.

Both say having a friend to share this journey with will make the transition to college a bit smoother.

“We’re great friends already so having somebody I’m comfortable with and know going into it is going to make it a lot easier,” Knuth said.

Twin brothers Josh and Jordan Larsen will also be playing together next year, though a bit closer to home at the University of South Dakota.

“You go down there and the culture is like a family. Prevost, he’s like the father of that family, the HIPPO family, and they’re building something special down there. They’re on the up and up and I just wanted to be a part of that team,” Jordan Larsen said.

Though they were willing to play at different schools, both brothers are glad they’ll get to play together some more.

“You know it’s awesome. We’ve always been playing together you know, same side, other side, always like tag-teaming it. You it’s awesome going to the same place together,” Josh Larsen said.

Harrisburg went undefeated on its way to its first 11AAA State Championship this year, and for these four, signing day was the perfect way to cap off the perfect senior season.

“Shows how far Harrisburg Football has come. I think a couple years ago this wouldn’t have necessarily been happening. Lot of hard work and determination. It’s a great feeling,” Knuth said.