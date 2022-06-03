SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve been to a track meet in the state of South Dakota within the past 42 years, chances are you’ve seen Steve Charron standings along lanes.

“Well, when I moved to Huron years ago, they were running out of people that were starting track meets and they recruited me to do it and I fell in love with the sport and I coach it a little bit and I’ve been here ever since,” South Dakota Track official Steve Charron said.

During the state meet every class is assigned their own designated starter.

“The reason for that being athletes get used to one person so we try and stay consistant so the “B” boys will do all “B” boys, “B” girls will do all “B” girls and I have the AA boys which is always an honor to work,” Charron stated.

“As a starter a lot of people think we just shoot a fun but there’s a lot of things that come into play. For instance if we have an outside issue with someone yelling out something at the start and someone jumps, or maybe they have an announcement to make and they become distracted and we have to bring them up and start them over again to be fair to them. So, there’s a lot more things going on than people realize at the start,” told Charron.

With his 42nd year as a track official now in the books, he hopes to make it 43 come next spring.

“People keep asking me when I’m going to retire and I sometimes think that’s a suggestion,” Charron said with a smirk. But I still feel well and my health is good and I can get around, I’m going to miss the kids when I go, kids and coaches, but for right now I’m doing okay.”