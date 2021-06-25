Four Coyotes to compete in respective National Championships

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Four Coyotes will compete in their respective home countries’ national championship meets this weekend. This international quartet is in addition to the six Coyote alumni competing at the U.S. Championships over the past two weeks.

The Jamaican National Championships

Demar Francis, a freshman sprinter from St. Thomas, Jamaica, will compete in the 400 meters at the Jamaican National Championships in Kingston this weekend. He’s ranked 17th in Jamaica in the event. He won the 400 meters at the Summit League Championships with a clocking of 46.45 seconds. The Olympic standard in the event is 44.90 seconds.

Friday, June 25 | 5:30 p.m. (CT) | 400 meter qualifying

Saturday, June 26 | 6:05 p.m. (CT) | 400 meter semifinals

Sunday, June 27 | 9:20 a.m. (CT) | 400 meter finals

Jamaican Meet Schedule | Live Results

The Estonian National Championships

Eerik Haamer, a freshman pole vaulter from Tartu, Estonia, will compete in the pole vault at the Estonian National Championships in Tallinn on Saturday. He’s the top-ranked Estonian in the event. He was a first-team All-American indoors and the Summit League outdoor champion. He owns a personal best of 18-4 ¾ (5.61m). The Olympic standard in the event is 19-0 ¼ (5.80m).

Saturday, June 26 | 9:45 a.m. (CT) | pole vault

Estonian Meet Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream

The French National Championships

Hugo Morvan, a redshirt-freshman hurdler from Vannes, France, will compete in the 110-meter hurdles at the French National Championships in Angers on Saturday. He’s ranked 20th in France for the event. He won the Summit League Championships with a personal best clocking of 13.96 seconds. The Olympic standard in the event is 13.32 seconds.

Saturday, June 26 | 8:40 a.m. (CT) | 110 meter hurdle semifinals

Saturday, June 26 | 10:15 a.m. (CT) | 110 meter hurdle finals

French Meet Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream

The Italian National Championships

Helen Falda, a fifth-year senior pole vaulter from Torino, Italy, will compete in the pole vault at the Italian National Championships in Rovereto on Sunday. She’s ranked fourth in Italy for the event. She was a seven-time collegiate All-American in the pole vault with a personal best of 14-6 (4.42m) from earlier this spring. The Olympic standard in the event is 15-5 (4.70m).

Sunday, June 27 | 10:50 a.m. (CT) | pole vault

Italian Meet Schedule | Live Results | Live Stream

One Last Thing

South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen has already punched his ticket to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. He won his first U.S. Championship in the men’s pole vault on Monday with a vault of 19-4 ¼ (5.90m). Nilsen was one of six Coyotes to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials.