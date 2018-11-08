Sports

Founding Wild Owner Naegele Dies Of Cancer At 78

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 03:02 PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Bob Naegele Jr., the founding owner of the Minnesota Wild, has died of complications from cancer. He was 78.

The Wild said Naegele died Wednesday night with his family by his side. Players will wear a jersey patch with his initials for the remainder of the season.

Naegele was the lead investor in the expansion franchise that began play in 2000, eight seasons after the North Stars left Minnesota for Dallas. A star goalie at Minnetonka High School in the Twin Cities area, Naegele built his wealth through a billboard company started by his father and eventually moved to Florida.

In 2008, Naegele sold the club to Craig Leipold. Later that year, he was a winner of the Lester Patrick Trophy for service to the sport.
 

