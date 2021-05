SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former Washington Warrior Matt was drafted in todays NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys in 7th round.

“It was amazing. I mean I’ve been working toward this point and to see it happen was awesome. No matter what someone says, it doesnt matter just keep working and believe in yourself,” Farniok said.

Farniok was selected as the 238th pick and will report to Dallas in the following weeks.