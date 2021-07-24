Former Sioux Falls Stampede star Brent Johnson Drafted by Washington Capitals

GRAND FORKS, N.D.– After Former Stampede player Cole Sillinger was drafted in the first round just a day eariler, Saturday saw Stampede defenseman Brent Johnson be chosen in the 3rd round, with the 80th pick, by the Washington Capitals.

“It’s kind of funny I wasnt even looking at the screen and my Dad kind of gave me a fist-bump and I didn’t even realize until I looked up but my heart kind of sank a little bit and it was just relief. All that weight off my shoulders for sure. It was just a dream come true, I’ll never forget it,” Johnson said.

Along with Sillinger and Johnson, 4 other Stampede players would drafted as well. Defenseman Even Nause was taken in the 2nd round by the Florida Panthers, Forward Cam McDonald was selected in the 5th round by the 2-time defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightening, Defenseman Cal Thomas was taken in the 6th round by the Arizona Coyotes and goalie Arseni Sergeyev was choosen in the 7th round by the Calgary Flames.