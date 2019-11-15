Former NFL quarterback reacts to Steelers-Browns fight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Steelers quarterback and Sioux Falls resident Neil Graff says he hasn’t seen anything like last night’s brawl before.

He was watching when Cleveland’s Myles Garrett hit Pittsburgh’s Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. The play left him speechless. He says the two franchises are big-time rivals.

“There’s a lot of hard feelings there that I think are a part of this situation that we saw last night,” Graff said.

Graff says he wouldn’t be surprised if there is legal action against Garrett.