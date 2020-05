SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Empire Baseball Association (SEBA) has joined the long list of sports clubs who have had to postpone/suspend their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When the Governor announced a while back that many of the guidelines would be in place through the end of May, we decided that it would be a good idea to adjust the start time of our league at that point. We decided to set our opening practice date to June 1st," SEBA Executive Director Chad Barman said. "We traditionally have about three weeks of practices before games begin for our SEBA League teams and about two weeks of practices before games begin for our East and West teams."