SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) — Augustana All-America pitcher Seth Miller is now a professional pitcher. The former Vikings’ right-hander recently signed a contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries, becoming the 32nd student-athlete under AU head coach Tim Huber to go onto a professional career.

“Getting a chance to sign a pro contract is such a fitting end to Seth’s career with us,” Huber said. I always knew he would get the opportunity because he is such a good pitcher and competitor. He is the type of guy that pro teams want.”

Miller, hailing from Blaine, Minnesota, completed his career at Augustana sitting second for most wins all-time with 24 while also cracking the top-10 for saves with seven. In 2023, he led the Augustana pitching staff with an 11-2 record and 3.09 ERA over 17 games and 102 innings. He struck out 93 batters and totaled three complete games.

His 102 innings pitched are a program record for a season while he totaled 248.2 over his career, also a program record.

Following the season, which included a complete-game effort in a must-win scenario in the NCAA Super Regional, Miller was named to a pair of All-America teams, earning second team honors to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America squad, and earning an honorable mention to the D2CCA squad.

Former Vikings that have competed professionally in 2023:

Carter Howell – High-A Eugene (San Francisco Giants organization)

Thomas Bruss – Lake Erie (Frontier League)

Tanner Brown – Lincoln (American Association)

Jordan Barth – Sioux Falls (American Association)

Max Steffens – Ottawa (Frontier League)

Tony Lanier – Sioux Falls (American Association)