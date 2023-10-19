SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:

  • #5 Aberdeen Central vs. #1 Lincoln
  • #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg
  • Washington vs. #4 Brandon Valley
  • #5 Jefferson vs. Roosevelt
  • #4 Watertown vs. #3 Tea Area
  • #5 Dakota Valley vs. #1 Dell Rapids
  • Milbank vs. #2 West Central
  • Lennox vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
  • #13 Groton Area vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
  • #12 St. Thomas More vs. #5 Tri-Valley
  • #11 Britton-Hecla vs. #6 Elkton-Lake Benton
  • #15 Burke vs. #2 Alcester-Hudson
  • #13 Centerville vs. #4 Canistota
  • #11 Potter County vs. #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.