SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:

#5 Aberdeen Central vs. #1 Lincoln

#2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg

Washington vs. #4 Brandon Valley

#5 Jefferson vs. Roosevelt

#4 Watertown vs. #3 Tea Area

#5 Dakota Valley vs. #1 Dell Rapids

Milbank vs. #2 West Central

Lennox vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian

#13 Groton Area vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson

#12 St. Thomas More vs. #5 Tri-Valley

#11 Britton-Hecla vs. #6 Elkton-Lake Benton

#15 Burke vs. #2 Alcester-Hudson

#13 Centerville vs. #4 Canistota

#11 Potter County vs. #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.