SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:
- #5 Aberdeen Central vs. #1 Lincoln
- #2 O’Gorman vs. #3 Harrisburg
- Washington vs. #4 Brandon Valley
- #5 Jefferson vs. Roosevelt
- #4 Watertown vs. #3 Tea Area
- #5 Dakota Valley vs. #1 Dell Rapids
- Milbank vs. #2 West Central
- Lennox vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- #13 Groton Area vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
- #12 St. Thomas More vs. #5 Tri-Valley
- #11 Britton-Hecla vs. #6 Elkton-Lake Benton
- #15 Burke vs. #2 Alcester-Hudson
- #13 Centerville vs. #4 Canistota
- #11 Potter County vs. #6 Dell Rapids St. Mary
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.