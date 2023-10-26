SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 7 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #6 Hot Springs vs. #2 Sioux Valley. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:

#8 Rapid City Stevens vs. #1 Lincoln (Due to weather, this game has been postponed until Friday.)

#7 Washington vs. #2 Harrisburg

#6 Roosevelt vs. #3 O’Gorman

#5 Jefferson vs. #4 Brandon Valley

#6 Sturgis Brown vs. #3 Tea Area (Due to weather, this game has been postponed until Friday.)

#8 Madison vs. #1 Dell Rapids

#7 Chamberlain vs. #2 West Central

#6 Lennox vs. #3 Canton

#5 Dakota Valley vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian

#6 Hot Springs vs. #2 Sioux Valley

#5 Tri-Valley vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson

#9 Hanson vs. #1 Parkston

#6 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #3 Howard

#5 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin

#12 Gregory vs. #4 Canistota

#11 Potter County vs. #3 Corsica-Stickney

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.