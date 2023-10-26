SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Thursday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 7 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #6 Hot Springs vs. #2 Sioux Valley. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Thursday evening:
- #8 Rapid City Stevens vs. #1 Lincoln (Due to weather, this game has been postponed until Friday.)
- #7 Washington vs. #2 Harrisburg
- #6 Roosevelt vs. #3 O’Gorman
- #5 Jefferson vs. #4 Brandon Valley
- #6 Sturgis Brown vs. #3 Tea Area (Due to weather, this game has been postponed until Friday.)
- #8 Madison vs. #1 Dell Rapids
- #7 Chamberlain vs. #2 West Central
- #6 Lennox vs. #3 Canton
- #5 Dakota Valley vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- #6 Hot Springs vs. #2 Sioux Valley
- #5 Tri-Valley vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
- #9 Hanson vs. #1 Parkston
- #6 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #3 Howard
- #5 Wall vs. #4 Hamlin
- #12 Gregory vs. #4 Canistota
- #11 Potter County vs. #3 Corsica-Stickney
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.