Football Friday Week 6: No. 4 Gregory at No. 1 Bon Homme

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Week 6 of the high school football season kicks off Friday. 

KELOLAND News will cover 10 games Friday, including livestream coverage of No. 4 Gregory at No. 1 Bon Homme in Tyndall. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have complete game coverage starting at 7 p.m. 

The other games being covered are: 

Class 11AAA No. 1 Brandon Valley @  No. 3 Lincoln 5 p.m. 
Class 11AAA No. 5 O’Gorman @ Washington, 8 p.m.
Class 11AAA Rapid City Stevens @ Rapid City Central, 6 p.m. MDT
Class 11AAA Watertown @ No. 4 Harrisburg, 7 p.m. 
Class 11AA No. 1 Pierre @ No. 4 Huron, 7 p.m. 
Class 11A No. 3 Dakota Valley @ No. 2 Dell Rapids, 7 p.m. 
Class 11A Tri-Valley @ No. 4 Sioux Falls Christian 7 p.m. at Bob Young Field 
Class 9A No. 5 Kimball/White Lake @ Class 9B No. 3 Wolsey-Wessington, 7 p.m. in Wolsey
Class 9B Centerville @ No. 2 Dell Rapids St. Mary, 7 p.m. at McEneaney Field in Sioux Falls
Iowa West Sioux @ Western Christian 7:00 @ Hull, Iowa

Catch all the highlights and scores on the KELOLAND Sports Zone following KELOLAND News at 10:35 p.m. Friday. Make sure to send photos of the game you are attending to ushare@keloland.com and use the hashtag #KELOSports on social media.

