Football Friday SportsZone to feature 10 matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time for football teams from South Dakota’s three largest classes to take to the field.
KELOLAND Sports will have crews at games across the state and in northwest Iowa on Friday night.
- 11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA # 1 Harrisburg
- 11AAA Washington vs. 11AAA #5 Jefferson
- 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley at 11AAA Rapid City Stevens
- 11AA #4 Tea Area at 11AA #2 Brookings
- 11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #1 Canton
- 11A Tri-Valley at 11A #5 Dakota Valley
- 9A #2 Howard at 9A Colman-Egan
- 9AA Bon Homme at 9AA Chester Area
- Central Lyon/George Little Rock at Boyden/Hull
- Western Christian @ West Lyon
The Friday night Game of the Week features Washington taking on Jefferson in that school’s first ever football game. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play when the action starts at 6 p.m.
KELOLAND SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com on Friday night. Tune in for highlights from the games listed above.