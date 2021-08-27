Football Friday SportsZone to feature 10 matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s time for football teams from South Dakota’s three largest classes to take to the field.

KELOLAND Sports will have crews at games across the state and in northwest Iowa on Friday night.

11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA # 1 Harrisburg

11AAA Washington vs. 11AAA #5 Jefferson

11AAA #2 Brandon Valley at 11AAA Rapid City Stevens

11AA #4 Tea Area at 11AA #2 Brookings

11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #1 Canton

11A Tri-Valley at 11A #5 Dakota Valley

9A #2 Howard at 9A Colman-Egan

9AA Bon Homme at 9AA Chester Area

Central Lyon/George Little Rock at Boyden/Hull

Western Christian @ West Lyon

The Friday night Game of the Week features Washington taking on Jefferson in that school’s first ever football game. KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play when the action starts at 6 p.m.

KELOLAND SportsZone airs at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com on Friday night. Tune in for highlights from the games listed above.