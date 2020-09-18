Football Friday: September 18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports and KELOLAND.com will be covering:

11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ Rapid City Stevens 11AAA #5 O’Gorman @ #4 Lincoln 11AAA Rapid City Central @ #2 Brandon Valley 11AA #4 Mitchell @ 11A #2 Dell Rapids 11A #3 Madison @ 11AA #2 Brookings 11A Dakota Valley @ #4 Sioux Falls Christian 11B #3 McCook Central/Montrose @ #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan 9A #1 Howard @ Chester Area IOWA Unity Christian @ West Lyon IOWA Western Christian @ West Sioux

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 5 p.m., 11AAA #5 O’Gorman takes on #4 Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11A #3 Madison play #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.