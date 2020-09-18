Football Friday: September 18

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vote for Viewer's Choice!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players are taking to the field this Friday for another week of matchups.

Here’s a look at the games KELOLAND Sports and KELOLAND.com will be covering:

11AAA #1 Roosevelt @ Rapid City Stevens
11AAA #5 O’Gorman @ #4 Lincoln
11AAA Rapid City Central @ #2 Brandon Valley
11AA #4 Mitchell @ 11A #2 Dell Rapids
11A #3 Madison @ 11AA #2 Brookings
11A Dakota Valley @ #4 Sioux Falls Christian
11B #3 McCook Central/Montrose @ #2 Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan
9A #1 Howard @ Chester Area
IOWA Unity Christian @ West Lyon
IOWA Western Christian @ West Sioux

Watch for highlights from those matchups on the KELOLAND SportsZone following KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. on Friday.

You can watch two full games on KELOLAND.com. At 5 p.m., 11AAA #5 O’Gorman takes on #4 Lincoln in the KELOLAND Game of the Week. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play of the action.

At 7 p.m. CT, watch 11A #3 Madison play #2 Brookings with play-by-play from Noah Clair on KCountry 102.3.

We want to see your view of the game. Share your pictures and videos with us by emailing uShare@keloland.com; submitting a photo using the KELOLAND News App; or use #KELOSports when you post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests