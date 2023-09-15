SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be another full night of football action across the area Friday.

The KELOLAND Sports team will have crews out covering a number of games for our SportsZone show. Watch for highlights from these matchups:

11AAA #4 Harrisburg vs. #1 Lincoln

11AAA #2 O’Gorman vs. Rapid City Stevens

11AAA #5 Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt

11AA Douglas vs. #3 Tea Area

11A #3 Canton vs. #1 Dell Rapids

11A Madison vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian

11A Custer vs. #5 Lennox

11A Milbank vs. Dakota Valley

11B #2 Sioux Valley vs. #3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA #3 Howard vs. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

9A #1 Canistota vs. 9AA #4 Elkton-Lake Benton

9A Chester vs. 9B Alcester-Hudson

Iowa West Lyon vs. Unity Christian

Iowa Western Christian vs. Cherokee Washington

If you can’t make it to a game, you can watch the Game of the week livestream online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have the call as Harrisburg takes on Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Watch highlights from all the games listed above on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. CT Friday.