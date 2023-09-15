SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be another full night of football action across the area Friday.
The KELOLAND Sports team will have crews out covering a number of games for our SportsZone show. Watch for highlights from these matchups:
- 11AAA #4 Harrisburg vs. #1 Lincoln
- 11AAA #2 O’Gorman vs. Rapid City Stevens
- 11AAA #5 Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt
- 11AA Douglas vs. #3 Tea Area
- 11A #3 Canton vs. #1 Dell Rapids
- 11A Madison vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- 11A Custer vs. #5 Lennox
- 11A Milbank vs. Dakota Valley
- 11B #2 Sioux Valley vs. #3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
- 9AA #3 Howard vs. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy
- 9A #1 Canistota vs. 9AA #4 Elkton-Lake Benton
- 9A Chester vs. 9B Alcester-Hudson
- Iowa West Lyon vs. Unity Christian
- Iowa Western Christian vs. Cherokee Washington
If you can’t make it to a game, you can watch the Game of the week livestream online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have the call as Harrisburg takes on Lincoln. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Watch highlights from all the games listed above on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. CT Friday.