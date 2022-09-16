SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Lincoln vs. Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

  • 11AA Watertown at 11AAA Washington
  • 11AAA #3 Lincoln at  #4 Harrisburg
  • 11AAA #5 Rapid City Stevens at  #2 O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Roosevelt at Brandon Valley
  • 11AA #3 Yankton at 11AA #1 Pierre
  • 11A #2 Dell Rapids at #3 Canton
  • 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central/Montrose
  • 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy at #1 Howard
  • 9AA Elkton-Lake Benton at 9A #4 Canistota
  • 9B #4 Avon at #2 Hitchcock-Tulare
  • Sibley East at Pipestone Area
  • West Lyon at Central Lyon

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone on Friday.