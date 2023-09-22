SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Roosevelt vs. #4 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- #2 O’Gorman vs. #1 Lincoln
- Mitchell vs. #3 Jefferson
- Roosevelt vs. #4 Harrisburg
- #2 Yankton vs. #3 Tea Area
- St Thomas More vs. 11AA Sturgis
- #2 West Central vs. #3 Canton
- Tri-Valley vs. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
- #1 Parkston vs. Garretson
- Hanson vs. #1 Canistota
- Kimball/White Lake vs. Gregory
- Castlewood vs. #2 Hamlin
- #4 Corsica-Stickney vs. #3 Avon –
- Bishop Heelan vs. Sioux Center
- Boyden Hull/Rock Valley vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton-
- West Lyon vs. Western Christian
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.