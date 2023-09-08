SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it a game, you can watch the best plays at 10:15 p.m. CT.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley

#2 Tea Area vs. #3 O’Gorman

#1 Pierre vs. Mitchell

Madison vs. #2 West Central

#5 Lennox vs. #3 Canton

#1 Winner vs. Beresford

Sisseton vs. Tri-Valley

Hanson vs. #1 Parkston

Deubrook Area vs. #4 Elkton-Lake Benton

Castlewood vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary

OABCIG vs. West Lyon

The Game of the Week livestream on Friday is Tea Area vs. O’Gorman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Watch that live on KELOLAND.com.