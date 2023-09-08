SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it a game, you can watch the best plays at 10:15 p.m. CT.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley
- #2 Tea Area vs. #3 O’Gorman
- #1 Pierre vs. Mitchell
- Madison vs. #2 West Central
- #5 Lennox vs. #3 Canton
- #1 Winner vs. Beresford
- Sisseton vs. Tri-Valley
- Hanson vs. #1 Parkston
- Deubrook Area vs. #4 Elkton-Lake Benton
- Castlewood vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
- OABCIG vs. West Lyon
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.
The Game of the Week livestream on Friday is Tea Area vs. O’Gorman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Watch that live on KELOLAND.com.