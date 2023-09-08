SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it a game, you can watch the best plays at 10:15 p.m. CT.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

  • Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley
  • #2 Tea Area vs. #3 O’Gorman
  • #1 Pierre vs. Mitchell
  • Madison vs. #2 West Central
  • #5 Lennox vs. #3 Canton
  • #1 Winner vs. Beresford
  • Sisseton vs. Tri-Valley
  • Hanson vs. #1 Parkston
  • Deubrook Area vs. #4 Elkton-Lake Benton
  • Castlewood vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
  • OABCIG vs. West Lyon

The Game of the Week livestream on Friday is Tea Area vs. O’Gorman. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Watch that live on KELOLAND.com.