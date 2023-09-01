SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 4 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #3 O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- #3 O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt
- Washington vs. #2 Jefferson
- Aberdeen Central vs. #2 Tea Area
- Belle Fourche vs. #1 Dell Rapids
- Custer vs. 11B Tri-Valley
- #2 West Central vs. #5 Sioux Falls Christian
- #2 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #3 Sioux Valley
- Rapid City Christian vs. St. Thomas More
- #3 Canistota vs. 9AA Viborg-Hurley
- #4 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. 9A Iroquois-Lake Preston
- #3 Avon vs. 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy
- Lawton-Bronson vs. West Lyon
- Central Lyon at MOC-Floyd Valley
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.