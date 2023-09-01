SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 4 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #3 O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

#3 O’Gorman vs. Roosevelt

Washington vs. #2 Jefferson

Aberdeen Central vs. #2 Tea Area

Belle Fourche vs. #1 Dell Rapids

Custer vs. 11B Tri-Valley

#2 West Central vs. #5 Sioux Falls Christian

#2 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #3 Sioux Valley

Rapid City Christian vs. St. Thomas More

#3 Canistota vs. 9AA Viborg-Hurley

#4 Hitchcock-Tulare vs. 9A Iroquois-Lake Preston

#3 Avon vs. 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

Lawton-Bronson vs. West Lyon

Central Lyon at MOC-Floyd Valley

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.