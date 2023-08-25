SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #4 Jefferson vs. #2 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

Roosevelt vs. #1 Lincoln

#4 Jefferson vs. #2 Harrisburg

Rapid City Stevens at Washington

#4 Brookings at Watertown

Madison at #1 Dell Rapids

#3 SF Christian at #4 Canton

Vermillion at #5 Dakota Valley

Chamberlain at Lennox

Flandreau at #4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

#4 Hamlin at 9B #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary

#5 Corsica-Stickney at 9B Alcester-Hudson

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.