SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #4 Jefferson vs. #2 Harrisburg. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- Roosevelt vs. #1 Lincoln
- #4 Jefferson vs. #2 Harrisburg
- Rapid City Stevens at Washington
- #4 Brookings at Watertown
- Madison at #1 Dell Rapids
- #3 SF Christian at #4 Canton
- Vermillion at #5 Dakota Valley
- Chamberlain at Lennox
- Flandreau at #4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- #4 Hamlin at 9B #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary
- #5 Corsica-Stickney at 9B Alcester-Hudson
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.