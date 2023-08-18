SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it a game, you can watch the best plays at 10:15 p.m. CT.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- 11B Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Baltic
- 11B Flandreau at McCook Central/Montrose
- 11B Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
- 9AA Howard at Hanson
- 9AA Garretson at 9A Chester
- 9A Burke at 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy
- 9A Wolsey-Wessington at Iroquois/Lake Preston
- 9A Alcester-Hudson at Centerville
- 9A Castlewood at 9B De Smet
- 9A Canistota at 9B Irene-Wakonda
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.