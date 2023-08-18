SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it a game, you can watch the best plays at 10:15 p.m. CT.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

11B Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Baltic

11B Flandreau at McCook Central/Montrose

11B Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA Howard at Hanson

9AA Garretson at 9A Chester

9A Burke at 9AA Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy

9A Wolsey-Wessington at Iroquois/Lake Preston

9A Alcester-Hudson at Centerville

9A Castlewood at 9B De Smet

9A Canistota at 9B Irene-Wakonda

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.