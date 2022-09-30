SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 5 p.m. CT. This week’s game features Jefferson vs O’Gorman. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AAA #1 Jefferson

11AAA #3 Harrisburg at 11AAA Washington

11AA #1 Pierre at 11AAA #4 Brandon Valley

11AA Sturgis at 11AA #2 Tea Area

11AA #3 Yankton at 11AA #4 Brookings

11A #2 Dell Rapids at 11A #3 Beresford

11A Lennox at Dakota Valley

11B #1 Winner at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

11B Miller/Highmore-Harrold at 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA #1 Howard at 9AA Viborg-Hurley

9AA #4 Hanson at Garretson

West Sioux at Ridge View

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone on Friday.