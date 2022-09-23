SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

11AAA Roosevelt at Harrisburg

11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley

11AAA Lincoln at O’Gorman

11AA Tea Area at Yankton

11A Canton at West Central

11A Madison at Dakota Valley

11B Flandreau at Elk Point-Jefferson

11B Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Tri-Valley

9AA Lyman at Wall

9AA Bon Homme at Platte-Geddes

9AA Hamlin at 9A Castlewood

​ 9A Chester Area at 9AA Viborg-Hurley

9A Chester Area at 9AA Viborg-Hurley Iowa: Sheldon at West Lyon

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone on Friday.