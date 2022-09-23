SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features O’Gorman vs Lincoln. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- 11AAA Roosevelt at Harrisburg
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley
- 11AAA Lincoln at O’Gorman
- 11AA Tea Area at Yankton
- 11A Canton at West Central
- 11A Madison at Dakota Valley
- 11B Flandreau at Elk Point-Jefferson
- 11B Mount Vernon/Plankinton at Tri-Valley
- 9AA Lyman at Wall
- 9AA Bon Homme at Platte-Geddes
- 9AA Hamlin at 9A Castlewood
- 9A Chester Area at 9AA Viborg-Hurley
- Iowa: Sheldon at West Lyon
You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone on Friday.