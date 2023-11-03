SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream. This week, two games will be livestreamed. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have the play-by-play for the #4 Brandon Valley vs. #1 Lincoln game at 6 p.m.

KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will have the play-by-play for the #3 O’Gorman vs. #2 Harrisburg game following the 6 p.m. news. Look for that coverage to start around 6:30 p.m. CT.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

  • #4 Brandon Valley vs. #1 Lincoln
  • #3 O’Gorman vs. #2 Harrisburg
  • #3 Tea Area vs. #2 Yankton
  • #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #1 Dell Rapids
  • #6 Lennox vs. #2 West Central
  • #4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #1 Winner
  • #10 Rapid City Christian vs. #6 Hot Springs
  • #3 Howard vs. #2 Platte-Geddes
  • Minnesota #2 Edgerton vs. #1 Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Iowa Kuemper Catholic vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
  • Iowa West Lyon vs. Spirit Lake
  • Iowa Bishop Heelan vs. Sioux Center

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.