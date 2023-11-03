SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream. This week, two games will be livestreamed. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have the play-by-play for the #4 Brandon Valley vs. #1 Lincoln game at 6 p.m.

KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will have the play-by-play for the #3 O’Gorman vs. #2 Harrisburg game following the 6 p.m. news. Look for that coverage to start around 6:30 p.m. CT.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

#4 Brandon Valley vs. #1 Lincoln

#3 O’Gorman vs. #2 Harrisburg

#3 Tea Area vs. #2 Yankton

#4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #1 Dell Rapids

#6 Lennox vs. #2 West Central

#4 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. #1 Winner

#10 Rapid City Christian vs. #6 Hot Springs

#3 Howard vs. #2 Platte-Geddes

Minnesota #2 Edgerton vs. #1 Hills-Beaver Creek

Iowa Kuemper Catholic vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Iowa West Lyon vs. Spirit Lake

Iowa Bishop Heelan vs. Sioux Center

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.