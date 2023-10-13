SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s games feature #5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will be livestreaming #1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- #1 Lincoln vs. Washington
- Rapid City Central vs. #2 O’Gorman
- #5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson
- #1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area
- #1 Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More
- Belle Fourche vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian
- #2 West Central vs. #5 Lennox
- Beresford vs. Dakota Valley
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson
- Chester Area vs. #2 Howard
- #5 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #2 De Smet
- Deubrook Area vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary
- Iowa West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
- Iowa MOC Floyd-Valley vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.