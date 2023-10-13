SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.

If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s games feature #5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play. KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks will be livestreaming #1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area.

Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:

#1 Lincoln vs. Washington

Rapid City Central vs. #2 O’Gorman

#5 Brandon Valley vs. #3 Jefferson

#1 Pierre vs. #3 Tea Area

#1 Dell Rapids vs. St. Thomas More

Belle Fourche vs. #4 Sioux Falls Christian

#2 West Central vs. #5 Lennox

Beresford vs. Dakota Valley

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. #4 Elk Point-Jefferson

Chester Area vs. #2 Howard

#5 Elkton-Lake Benton vs. #2 De Smet

Deubrook Area vs. Dell Rapids St. Mary

Iowa West Lyon vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Iowa MOC Floyd-Valley vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.