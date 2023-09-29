SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football players will take to the field on Friday evening across KELOLAND.
If you aren’t able to make it you a game, you can watch the Game of the Week livestream at 6 p.m. CT. This week’s game features #3 Jefferson vs. #2 O’Gorman. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have play-by-play.
Watch for highlights from these games on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday evening:
- Rapid City Stevens vs. #1 Lincoln
- #3 Jefferson vs. #2 O’Gorman
- Washington vs. #4 Harrisburg
- #1 Pierre vs. #5 Brandon Valley
- Rapid City Central vs. Roosevelt
- #3 Tea Area vs. Sturgis
- Dakota Valley vs. #5 Lennox
- Tri-Valley vs. #2 West Central
- Deubrook Area vs. #3 Canistota
- Timber Lake vs. Stanley County
- #3 Avon vs. 9A #5 Alcester-Hudson
- Iowa Cherokee Washington vs. West Lyon
You can catch highlights from all of those games at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELOLAND SportsZone.