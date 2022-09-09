SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone will include highlights from all parts of the area.

Before you watch that action, watch the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will provide play-by-play from the O’Gorman at Tea Area game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Highlights from the following games will be part of the Friday night show.

11AAA #5 Harrisburg at 11AAA #4 Rapid City Stevens

11AAA #2 O’Gorman at 11AA #2 Tea Area

11A #1 West Central at 11A #5 Madison

11A #3 Dakota Valley at Sioux Falls Christian

11A Canton at Lennox

9A #4 Parkston at 9A #5 Hanson

9AA Garretson at 9A Alcester-Hudson

9B Dell Rapids St. Mary at 9A #3 Castlewood

Sioux Center at West Lyon

West Sioux at Central Lyon

Jackson County Central at Luverne

You can catch those highlights at 10:15 p.m. CT on KELO-TV during the KELOLAND SportsZone.