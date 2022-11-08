SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports High School Football Championship Preview Show returns this week.
The show will air on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.
This year’s show will preview all fourteen teams in the seven state championships.
Here’s a look at the seven matchups:
|Class
|Matchup
|11AAA
|Jefferson vs. Harrisburg
|11AA
|Pierre vs. Tea Area
|11A
|Dell Rapids vs. West Central
|11B
|Winner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
|9AA
|Wall vs. Parkston
|9A
|Warner vs. Gregory
|9B
|Herreid/Selby Area vs. Hitchcock-Tulare
KELOLAND Sports will also have coverage from all seven games in Vermillion on-air and online.