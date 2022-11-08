SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports High School Football Championship Preview Show returns this week.

The show will air on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.

This year’s show will preview all fourteen teams in the seven state championships.

Here’s a look at the seven matchups:

ClassMatchup
11AAAJefferson vs. Harrisburg
11AAPierre vs. Tea Area
11ADell Rapids vs. West Central
11BWinner vs. Elk Point-Jefferson
9AAWall vs. Parkston
9AWarner vs. Gregory
9BHerreid/Selby Area vs. Hitchcock-Tulare

KELOLAND Sports will also have coverage from all seven games in Vermillion on-air and online.