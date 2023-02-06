BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Point guards serve as the floor generals in basketball and for the SDSU women they have two, both of whom are all-conference caliber.

Paige Meyer was a freshman sensation for the Jackrabbits last season, while Dru Gylten is in her first season with SDSU after five years with Utah. The two point guards have a special connection outside of playing the same position.

“When I look at Paige, I see some of my younger self in her. If you just watch her play, she’s just so, so amazing and is just always working hard all the time,” Gylten said.

“She came in with a lot of experience and from the start, she’s just been such a great leader, and I’ve learned a lot from her. You know I play against her in practice and then obviously get to play with her too. Yeah, it’s been a lot of fun,” Meyer said.

Gylten starred at St. Thomas More in high school and the return to her home state has meant more than just writing the next chapter of her basketball career.

“Dru knows where the ball is going to go as it’s happening and before most other people do. And I think Paige has really learned from Dru on how to get the ball out of her hands even a little quicker. She’s got family and friends that come to all the games now, so I think on a personal side, it’s really reconnected her to the place where she really grew up,” head coach Aaron Johnston said.

“Coming back here, it meant so much. Just the opportunity to play here and play for this program and play for Jackrabbit nation, it’s just been so fun,” Gylten said.

Meyer earned All-Summit League Second Team honors last year, but saw her season cut short with a lower leg injury. She returned to the floor this year at the beginning of conference play in December.

“Injuries are a long process, but I had my team there to support me the whole time. And it’s just been a lot of fun to be back out there,” Meyer said.

For both Meyer and Gylten, the goal is simple, it’s not about who plays the most minutes, or who scores more points, it’s about doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

“We want to do what’s best for the team, so weather that’s starting, not starting, coming off the bench, playing 15 minutes, compared to 30, like if you ask either one of us, like it ultimately doesn’t matter,” Gylten said.

“They each want the other to be successful. They each want our team to be successful. So, they have both told me several times ‘coach, whatever role you need me in that’s going to help our team be great, that’s the role I want to be in,” Johnston said.

Meyer and Gylten have helped to do their part in SDSU’s undefeated start in Summit League play. The Jacks return to action Saturday at rival USD.