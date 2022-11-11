SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 South Dakota High School Football Championships are now underway at the Dakota Dome with 9B and 9A crowning winners yesterday.

In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1981 and show you the first time we put the games on-air.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Most fans were so wrapped up in the game, they never noticed the bright yellow shirts wandering the field. Each out to do a special job. 1,500 feet of cable was strung to connect all the parts to the guts of the operation, a small van parked on the sidelines.

Inside, at least 9 people were punching buttons, watching meters, and spying monitors, making sure the right pictures went into the KELOLAND homes. Each put forth their best effort, but even that wasn’t quite as good as the NFL today on CBS.

“Yesterday we were, like I said, back home making commercials in Sioux Falls, and today we’re out doing a live broadcast. I think that’s the biggest difference. They have the same crew going with them day in and day out. They pretty much know what they’re going to be doing.”

But the efforts of KELO-TV and the action at the Dome were coordinated. Play didn’t start until commercial breaks were complete. So home viewers didn’t miss a snap.

But not all the work was done at the Dome. 55 miles away in Sioux Falls, at least another 10 people were working diligently on instant replay, the half-time highlights, and in between game shows. All together, the coordinated efforts brought the first South Dakota High School Football Playoffs into KELOLAND homes.

Championship play continues at the Dakota Dome today with 3 matchups. In 9AA, Wall takes on Parkston at 10:30 this morning.

Then at 2:30 this afternoon, the 11B title will be decided between Winner and Elk Point-Jefferson.

And in 11A, Dell Rapids clashes with West Central at 7:30 this evening.