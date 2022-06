FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Flandreau standout, Claire Sheppard, has committed her talents to play for SDSU. Sheppard made the announcement in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

As a sophomore, Sheppard led the way for Flandreau who finished with an 18-4 record in the 2021-2022 season.

Claire tallied a team high 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Sheppard will be a junior this fall at Flandreau.