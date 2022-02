SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In Class ‘A’ boys hoops Tuesday night, 5th-ranked Flandreau visited Dell Rapids, while Sioux Falls Christian hosted Canton.

The Fliers entered Tuesday having won 12 straight, and would extend that win streak to 13 with a 64-51 victory over the Quarriers.

Sioux Falls Christian would build a 10-point halftime lead on Canton and hold off a C-Hawks charge for the 52-48 victory.