Five new members to be inducted into Huset’s Hall of Fame Sunday night

BRANDON, S.D. (HUSET’S) — The Huset’s Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce the new inductees for the Class of 2021 and details on Hall of Fame Day at Huset’s Speedway.

The five new members of the Hall of Fame include Mike Haugan, John Miller, Rick Dump, Jim Lindberg and Junior Brunick. These five men will join 110 others that have been enshrined since the Hall of Fame was founded in 1998.

Huset’s Speedway will host the ceremony on Sunday, July 18th at the track. There will be a social for inductees and their guests from 4pm to 6pm with the induction festivities being held at intermission of the Sunday night races at Huset’s Speedway, which will feature the Casey’s 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Wyffel Hybrids Racesaver Sprint Car Series and the Late Model Street Stocks.

For more information on inductees, historic pictures and more, or to donate to the Huset’s Hall of Fame, see husetshalloffame.com or the Facebook page at Husets Hall of Fame. For more information on the track and the racing program, see husetsspeedway.com