Five Jackrabbits ranked by NCAA panel

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (SDSU) – Five South Dakota State University wrestlers are included in the first of four coaches’ panel rankings for the 2019-20 season, which were announced Friday.

Ranked Jackrabbits are:

Danny Vega, 22 nd at 125 pounds (14-6 overall record);

at 125 pounds (14-6 overall record); Henry Pohlmeyer, 10 th at 149 pounds (12-3 overall);

at 149 pounds (12-3 overall); Tanner Cook, 23 rd at 165 pounds (11-2 overall);

at 165 pounds (11-2 overall); Zach Carlson, 15 th at 184 pounds (16-4 overall), and

at 184 pounds (16-4 overall), and Tanner Sloan, 17th at 197 pounds (13-4 overall).



The rankings are determined by a vote of 14 coaches in each weight class with two head coaches from each of the seven conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, EIWA, MAC, Pac-12 and SoCon), which is double the amount of voters that had previously been used for the coaches’ panel rankings. For ranking purposes, coaches may only consider a wrestler that has been designated as a starter at a respective weight class. Wrestlers must have participated in at least five matches against Division I opponents in the weight class and have wrestled within the last 30 days to be ranked.

The first two rankings (Jan. 24/Feb. 13) are used primarily for educational purposes to promote the selection criteria to coaches, student-athletes, media and fans. The third ranking (Feb. 27) will be the ranking that will be used by the NCAA Wrestling Committee to assist in determining the advance allocations to each qualifying tournament. The final ranking following conference tournaments will be used to provide the most accurate and up-to-date rankings to the committee as an important element of the selection criteria during the in-person selection meeting.

Wrestlers in each weight class will be measured by winning percentage, rating percentage index (RPI) and coaches’ rankings to earn allocation spots for their qualifying tournaments for the championships.

The above criteria, in addition to head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents and qualifying tournament placement are all part of the evaluation process for selection and seeding the committee uses for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which will be held March 19-21 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.