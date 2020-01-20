Five in double figures as Coyotes run past Jacks 99-84

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — In front of the second-largest crowd to watch a men’s basketball game in the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex (5,349), the South Dakota Coyote men took down its in-state rival South Dakota State in dominating fashion 99-84, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Jackrabbits and a four-game skid against its in-state foe.

The Coyotes (12-8, 3-3 SL) shot a season-high 64.4 percent from the field on 38-of-59 shots, while hitting on 9-of-15 for 60 percent from deep. Senior Tyler Hagedorn went over the 1,000 career points mark with a team-high 24 points on the night. Hagedorn went a perfect 4-4 from deep and added six rebounds.

Four other Coyotes scored in double-figures on the night, Triston Simpson (21), Tyler Peterson (18), Cody Kelley (13) and Stanley Umude (11). Ty Chisom finished with nine points off the bench for the Yotes. Peterson set a new season-high in points after going 8-of-12 from the field while Simpson’s 21 points were his third 20-point effort of the season and first since injuring his leg earlier this season.

South Dakota State’s Matt Dentlinger scored a career and game-high 26 points on 13-of-18 shooting on the night. Dentlinger also finished with a career-high seven assists and grabbed four boards. Alex Arians shot 4-of-6 from deep and recorded 16 points while David Wingett chipped in with 14 points for the Jacks.

As a team, SDSU (14-8, 5-2) shot 53.3 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from deep. The Jacks committed 10 turnovers on the night while dishing out 16 assists.

After Hagedorn scored 20 first-half points, on 4-of-4 shooting from deep, to help USD take a 52-38 lead into the break, it was Simpson’s turn to light up the stat sheet. The senior scored the Yotes’ first 13 points of the second half to push the lead to 19 early in the second half.

With 10:52 remaining in the game, the Jacks were able to cut the lead to single digits at 73-65. But that’s as close as the Jacks would get the rest of the way as USD played solid defense and smart offense to come away with the win.

The Yotes’ 99 points were the most the team has scored against their rival and the fourth time the Coyotes went over 90 points on the season. The Jacks sat atop of the conference standings coming into the game and was outscoring its opponents by an average of 18.8 points per game.

Up Next

The Coyotes will host Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Complex. Tickets can be purchased online at GoYotes.com or by calling the South Dakota Ticket Office at 605-677-5959.