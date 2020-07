SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CANARIES) -- Walks and home runs haunted the Sioux Falls Canaries as they fell to the St. Paul Saints 6-4 in the back-and-fourth rubber game.

St. Paul (10-11) scored all of their runs by way of the homer on Sunday afternoon. Grant Kay finished the day three for four with a home run for the Birds (12-8). Mitch Ghelfi, Max Murphy and John Silviano all went deep for the Saints.