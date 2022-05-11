BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Softball Tournament was set to begin on Wednesday in Brookings, but the first round has been postponed due to weather and unplayable field conditions.

The league made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter.

The first round of the Summit League Softball Tournament has been postponed. https://t.co/6iPfRNPvWz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 11, 2022

This game affects USD as the Coyotes were set to play Kansas City in the first game of the tournament. Instead, they’ll have to wait until tomorrow to play.

SDSU was set to play at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but their game could be affected based on the postponements.