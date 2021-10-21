First Round High School Football Playoff Results- October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 11B and 9-Man playoffs have come to a close. Check out the scores here:
CLASS 11B
|#1 Winner 60, #16 Clark/Willow Lake 0
|#9 McCook Central/Montrose 9, #8 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/SC 6
|#13 Wagner 28, #4 Groton Area 21
|#5 Elk Point-Jefferson 56, #12 St. Thomas More 28
|#2 Sioux Valley 54, #15 Deuel 20
|#7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, #10 Hot Springs 6
|#14 Beresford 27, #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 24
|#6 Aberdeen Roncalli 14, #11 Redfield 6
Here are the results from the first round of the 11B playoffs.
CLASS 9AA
|#1 Hanson 70, #16 Elkton-Lake Benton 22
|#9 Platte-Geddes 35, #8 Chester Area 12
|#4 Lyman 30, #13 Stanley County 0
|#5 Timber Lake 14, #12 Leola/Frederick Area 8
|#2 Parkston 20, #15 Bon Homme 15
|#10 Garretson 28, #7 Hamlin 7
|#3 Ipswich 36, #14 Lemmon/McIntosh 0
|#11 Canistota/Freeman 22, #6 Florence/Henry 20
Here are the results from the first round of the 9AA playoffs.
CLASS 9A
|#1 Herreid/Selby Area 50, #16 Northwestern 6
|#9 Castlewood 42, #8 Kadoka Area 20
|#4 De Smet 62, #13 Britton-Hecla 12
|#5 Warner 54, #12 Phillip 0
|#2 Howard 40, #15 Kimball/White Lake 6
|#7 Wolsey-Wessington 50, #10 Oldham Ramona/Rutland 0
|#3 Wall 56, #14 North Central 6
|#6 Gregory 34, #11 Burke 6
Here are the results from the first round of the 9A playoffs.
CLASS 9B
|#1 Avon 64, #16 Estelline/Hendricks 14
|#8 Alcester-Hudson 34, #9 Sully Buttes 0
|#4 Gayville-Volin 36, #13 Langford Area 14
|#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, #12 Corsica-Stickney 0
|#2 Faulkton Area 52, #15 Colome 0
|#7 Harding County 26, #10 New Underwood 12
|#3 Potter County 52, #14 Jones County 6
|#6 Hitchcock-Tulare 38, #11 Faith 0
Here are the results from the first round of the 9B playoffs.