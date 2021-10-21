First Round High School Football Playoff Results- October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first round of the 11B and 9-Man playoffs have come to a close. Check out the scores here:

CLASS 11B

#1 Winner 60, #16 Clark/Willow Lake 0
#9 McCook Central/Montrose 9, #8 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/SC 6
#13 Wagner 28, #4 Groton Area 21
#5 Elk Point-Jefferson 56, #12 St. Thomas More 28
#2 Sioux Valley 54, #15 Deuel 20
#7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 48, #10 Hot Springs 6
#14 Beresford 27, #3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 24
#6 Aberdeen Roncalli 14, #11 Redfield 6

CLASS 9AA

#1 Hanson 70, #16 Elkton-Lake Benton 22
#9 Platte-Geddes 35, #8 Chester Area 12
#4 Lyman 30, #13 Stanley County 0
#5 Timber Lake 14, #12 Leola/Frederick Area 8
#2 Parkston 20, #15 Bon Homme 15
#10 Garretson 28, #7 Hamlin 7
#3 Ipswich 36, #14 Lemmon/McIntosh 0
#11 Canistota/Freeman 22, #6 Florence/Henry 20

CLASS 9A

#1 Herreid/Selby Area 50, #16 Northwestern 6
#9 Castlewood 42, #8 Kadoka Area 20
#4 De Smet 62, #13 Britton-Hecla 12
#5 Warner 54, #12 Phillip 0
#2 Howard 40, #15 Kimball/White Lake 6
#7 Wolsey-Wessington 50, #10 Oldham Ramona/Rutland 0
#3 Wall 56, #14 North Central 6
#6 Gregory 34, #11 Burke 6

CLASS 9B

#1 Avon 64, #16 Estelline/Hendricks 14
#8 Alcester-Hudson 34, #9 Sully Buttes 0
#4 Gayville-Volin 36, #13 Langford Area 14
#5 Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, #12 Corsica-Stickney 0
#2 Faulkton Area 52, #15 Colome 0
#7 Harding County 26, #10 New Underwood 12
#3 Potter County 52, #14 Jones County 6
#6 Hitchcock-Tulare 38, #11 Faith 0

