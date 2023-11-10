SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota used nine 3-pointers in the first half, led 61-27 at the break and cruised to a 100-79 win against former Great West foe Texas-Rio Grande Valley Friday inside the Sanford Pentagon.



UCF transfer Lahat Thioune scored a career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 10 boards to lead South Dakota (2-0). Kaleb Stewart made three of the Coyotes’ 11 triples and finished with 19 points. Bostyn Holt chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.



The Vaqueros (1-1) got a game-high 30 points from Elijah Elliott and 26 from Ahren Freeman who made 11-of-14 shots from the field. UTRGV shot 50 percent in the second half after going 10-of-35 from the field in the first.



It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2010-11 season. The previous five meetings were decided by a total of 16 points, but not this one. The Coyotes were 9-of-13 from beyond the arc in the opening half and led by as many as 37 points.