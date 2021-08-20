First Football Friday of 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football teams across South Dakota are ready to start the 2021 season.

The action kicks off on Friday, August 20, with several games.

Here’s a look at the matchups KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

  • 11B Parker at 11B Baltic
  • 11B Beresford at 11B McCook Central/Montrose
  • 11B #3 Sioux Valley at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9AA #1 Platte-Geddes
  • 9A #2 De Smet vs 9A #1 Wolsey-Wessington
  • 9A Britton-Hecla at 9AA #4 Hamlin
  • 9AA #3 Hanson at 9A Parkston​​
  • 9AA Garretson vs. 9AA #5 Viborg-Hurley
  • 9A Gregory at 9A Wall
  • 9B Gayville-Volin at 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is returning with livestream Game of the Week coverage this season. The first matchup of the season will be 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9AA #1 Platte-Geddes; kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

New this year, the KELOLAND SportsZone will come to you 15 minutes sooner on Friday nights. Look for the top highlights from area games at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 