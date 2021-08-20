First Football Friday of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football teams across South Dakota are ready to start the 2021 season.

The action kicks off on Friday, August 20, with several games.

Here’s a look at the matchups KELOLAND Sports will be covering:

11B Parker at 11B Baltic

11B Beresford at 11B McCook Central/Montrose

11B #3 Sioux Valley at 11B #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9AA #1 Platte-Geddes

9A #2 De Smet vs 9A #1 Wolsey-Wessington ​ ​

​ 9A Britton-Hecla at 9AA #4 Hamlin

9AA #3 Hanson at 9A Parkston ​​ ​

​ 9AA Garretson vs. 9AA #5 Viborg-Hurley ​ ​

​ 9A Gregory at 9A Wall

9B Gayville-Volin at 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary

KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter is returning with livestream Game of the Week coverage this season. The first matchup of the season will be 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman at 9AA #1 Platte-Geddes; kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

New this year, the KELOLAND SportsZone will come to you 15 minutes sooner on Friday nights. Look for the top highlights from area games at 10:15 p.m. on KELO-TV.