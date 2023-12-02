SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Augustana) -– A career game from Isaac Fink pushed the Augustana men’s basketball team to a 92-87 win at Concordia-St. Paul Saturday afternoon. Fink recorded 42 points in the win while dishing five assists.



Augustana moves to 5-2 on the season with a 1-1 mark in NSIC action. Concordia-St. Paul falls to 5-3, 0-2.



It looked like AU would run away with the victory opening a 13-point advantage as Fink sent a pass to Caden Kirkman for an easy layup and a 20-7 score.



As the Vikings’ lead continued to hover around the same separation, foul trouble became an issue as CSP mounted a comeback, eventually pulling as close as two points at 39-37 with the final buzzer of the first half sounding.



Coming out of the break, Augustana again built a double-digit lead, this time to 15 points as Arhman Lewis sank a floating jump shot from the free throw line extended to give AU a 61-46 lead.



Despite the Vikings making baskets, the Golden Bears whittled AU’s lead away, pulling within four points with 1:37 remaining. But Fink answered as he sank a pull-up jumper for his 40th and 41st points to give Augustana the 86-80 lead with 1:13 remaining.



CSP answered on its own, setting up one of the more spectacular plays of the game as Fink dished to Akoi Akoi for three points the hard way. Akoi rolled off the screen for a wide-open layup. As he caught the ball, and laid the ball up off the glass, all in the air, he was fouled for the old-fashioned 3-point play.



After making the free throw, Concordia-St. Paul again had the answer, this time a 3-point basket with 27 seconds on the clock.



However, the Vikings made their free throws over the final half-minute of action for the 92-87 win.



Fink scored 28 of his 42 points in the second half while going 8-of-12 from the field. For the game, he was 13-of-21 including 4-of-5 from 3-point land to become the first Viking to score 40 or more points since 2013.



Joining him in double-figure scoring was Akoi with 18 points while securing a team-best seven rebounds.



For the game, Augustana shot 50 percent from the field while holding CSP to just 30.4 percent from 3-point range.



Augustana remains in Minnesota for a rare Sunday NSIC contest at Minnesota Duluth. Tip-off in Duluth, Minnesota, is slated for 2 p.m.