BURNSVILLE, Minn. (Augustana) -– Augustana men’s basketball student-athlete Isaac Fink has been named the NSIC Player of the Week. The graduate student helped Augustana to a weekend sweep including a double-double in the Vikings’ 29-point win at Northern State. The weekly honor is his first of 2023-24.

NSIC Player of the Week

#21 Isaac Fink (G, 6-4, 200, Gr., Springfield, Minn. / Springfield HS) – Augustana

– Averaged a double-double of 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in a weekend sweep

– Shot 50 percent from the field in the sweep going 11-of-22

– Secured four steals and four assists over the two contests

– Scored 22 points and secured 12 rebounds in a 94-65 win at Northern State

– Augustana has now won three-straight games by an average of 28.6 points per contest

Up Next

The Vikings complete a four-game road trip by heading to Northern Minnesota on Friday and Saturday. First, AU is at Bemidji State with the second game of the night at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Augustana is at St. Cloud State with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.