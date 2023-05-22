SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two rounds of the Sioux Falls All-City golf meet came to a close a couple weeks ago, setting up the third and final round, which is set for Tuesday.

The first round of the tournament was held on May 2nd at Prairie Green. It was a windy day, forcing some higher scores, but ultimately it was Roosevelt’s Sara Sudenga who led the way at 12 over par and on the team side, it was Lincoln who grabbed the early 18 stroke lead.

The second round was the following week at Willow Run and that day belonged to Washington’s Megan Christoffels. She shot five over par, moving her into first place for the tournament at +24, while Lincoln grew their lead.

Tuesday’s action will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Elmwood Golf Course.