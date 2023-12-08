SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year marks the first time that SDSU and USD are both playing in the FCS Quarterfinals.

The top-ranked Jackrabbits are hosting No. 8 Villanova Saturday morning, beginning at 11 a.m. No. 3 USD meets Missouri Valley Football Conference rival NSDU at 1:30 p.m.

We preview both of these matchups as well as look back at the two teams’ second-round victories. We also spoke with a pair of position groups who have excelled this season.

Watch on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m. CT.